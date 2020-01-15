IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.77.

Shares of VF stock opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.