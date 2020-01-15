IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Allstate by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

