IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.93 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,586,000 after purchasing an additional 324,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.