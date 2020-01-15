IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.14 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.76. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $149.17 and a 52 week high of $252.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.18.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.