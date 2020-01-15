IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $3.42 Million in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Blackstone Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 503,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 135,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. S&P Equity Research cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

