IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.