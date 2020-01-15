IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,233,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,712,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1,101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,572,000 after buying an additional 2,153,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $112.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Nomura increased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

