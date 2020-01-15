IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 982.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.7% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 45.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,104,213 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $122,617,000 after purchasing an additional 974,814 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

EBAY stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

