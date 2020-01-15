IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 108,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 217,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $82.94.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

