IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $209.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $178.28 and a fifty-two week high of $222.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

