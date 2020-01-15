IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,009 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,539 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 489.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,805,000 after acquiring an additional 957,445 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 18.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 259,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after acquiring an additional 171,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $191.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.06 and a 200 day moving average of $161.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

