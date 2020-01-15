IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,100 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Waste Connections by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WCN shares. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

