IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,158 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.15 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.