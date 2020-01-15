IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,448 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Amphenol by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,018,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 403,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

