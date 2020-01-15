IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,608 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PACCAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 324,895 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in PACCAR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,164.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $3,009,277.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,462.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

