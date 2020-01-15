IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,691 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 135,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 71,104 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,070,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,632,000 after buying an additional 143,549 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $98.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

