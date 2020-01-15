IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,944 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Welltower by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after buying an additional 314,190 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Welltower by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.90. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

