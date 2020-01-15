IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 343 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 538,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.89.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $340,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,362.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $387.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

