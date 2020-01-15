IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,428 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,677,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386,180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

