IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 472 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,719,000 after purchasing an additional 424,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $243.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $138.51 and a 52 week high of $247.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.37.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

