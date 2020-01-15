IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 616 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,251,000 after buying an additional 2,124,824 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,312 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 90.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,437,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,277,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,185,000 after purchasing an additional 195,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 114.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 165,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total value of $375,816.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,238.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

Shares of PH stock opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.72 and its 200 day moving average is $183.58. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $212.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.