IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 643 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

SBAC opened at $248.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $169.23 and a 12 month high of $270.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.64 and a 200 day moving average of $241.97.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

