IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 703 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Workday by 445.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 121.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Workday by 88.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Compass Point cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

In related news, Director Lee J. Styslinger III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.54 per share, with a total value of $1,645,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,901 shares of company stock valued at $127,914,768. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of -147.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.95. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $151.06 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.