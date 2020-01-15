IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,574,000 after acquiring an additional 957,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,872,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,943,000 after acquiring an additional 162,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 383,999 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

