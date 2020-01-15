IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $146.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $252,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,810.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.