IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $149.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.02 and a 52-week high of $169.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.94.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip purchased 130,434 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $29,999.82. Also, insider Nixon John acquired 169,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $31,200.14. Insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

