IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,470,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,904,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $502,945,000 after purchasing an additional 269,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,942,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 217,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on WMB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

