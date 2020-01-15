IG Group (LON:IGG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.26) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 685.67 ($9.02).

Get IG Group alerts:

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 687.76 ($9.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 688.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 619.60.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.