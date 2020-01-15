Ignis Price Reaches $0.0305 on Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Ignis has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. Ignis has a market capitalization of $23.23 million and $7.57 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, HitBTC, Coinbit and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.04190177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00201374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Coinbit, STEX, Upbit and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

