Ignition (IC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $404.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $167,131.00 and approximately $404.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00052363 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00075641 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,811.82 or 1.00310137 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00056103 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001700 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,264,122 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,949 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.