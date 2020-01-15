IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. IHS Markit updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.88 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.82-2.88 EPS.

INFO opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,335,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

