IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at SunTrust Banks

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INFO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

INFO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $79.37. 583,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,689. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

