IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $83.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1,479.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 404,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

