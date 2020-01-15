IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $45,712.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Upbit and Cashierest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Allbit, CoinTiger, Bittrex, HitBTC, OEX, Cashierest, Upbit, DDEX, LBank, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

