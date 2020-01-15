ImageCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.99 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $1.69 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 60.6% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002093 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003905 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,268,841 coins and its circulating supply is 16,268,843 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

