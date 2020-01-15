Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. Imax has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Imax will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imax by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Imax by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Imax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Imax by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Imax by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 211,547 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

