IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires £118.30 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite purchased 10 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,183 ($15.56) per share, for a total transaction of £118.30 ($155.62).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Roy Twite purchased 11 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,113 ($14.64) per share, with a total value of £122.43 ($161.05).

Shares of LON:IMI traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,172.50 ($15.42). The stock had a trading volume of 129,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI plc has a 1 year low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,047.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.49.

IMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised IMI to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded IMI to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,099.64 ($14.47).

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

