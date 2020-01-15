Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. Immersion has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immersion by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Immersion by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Immersion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

