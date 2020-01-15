IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. IMPINJ reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PI. TheStreet lowered IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $1,417,448 in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 215.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMPINJ stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 543,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.47. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

