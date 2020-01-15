IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMPINJ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,448. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 61.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 304,327 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 44.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 180,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 198.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 130,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. 543,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

