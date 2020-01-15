Impleum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $35,283.00 and $15.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00057167 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Impleum

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 6,592,966 coins and its circulating supply is 6,344,361 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com.

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.