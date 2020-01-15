IMS Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

IMS Capital Management decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,288 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. 5,020,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,306. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

