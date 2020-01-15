IMS Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 1.1% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

PYPL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.85. 5,954,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,581. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

