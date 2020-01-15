IMS Capital Management Has $4.93 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.4% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,096,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 131,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,185,848 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.