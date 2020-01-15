IMS Capital Management Sells 459 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

IMS Capital Management cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.1% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,687 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,516,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 18,928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after acquiring an additional 216,727 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,336,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

SPGI traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.38. 1,061,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,005. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.10 and its 200 day moving average is $256.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $296.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

