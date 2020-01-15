IMS Capital Management Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

IMS Capital Management cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Shares of CME traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $205.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.77 and a 200 day moving average of $206.84. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

