Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.10.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

