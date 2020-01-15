Independent Bank (INDB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB):

1/14/2020 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/4/2020 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

1/1/2020 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2019 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

12/9/2019 – Independent Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at G.Research, Llc.

12/9/2019 – Independent Bank is now covered by analysts at Gabelli. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2019 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

INDB traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.26. 139,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Independent Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Parent sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,442. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 704.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

