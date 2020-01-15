Independent Investors Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Independent Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 3.5% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,638,355,000 after acquiring an additional 275,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,530,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,774.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,546 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.57. 220,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,873. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $319.55 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.40 and a 200-day moving average of $354.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

