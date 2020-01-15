Independent Investors Inc. Buys New Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Independent Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $117.09. The stock had a trading volume of 937,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,363. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.13. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $95.71 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.99.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $45,611,850. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

